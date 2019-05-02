JGMFD Pancake Breakfast

7-11 a.m. Saturday, May 4 at Station 37, 200 S. James St., Grimes.

Join the Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department on Saturday, May 4 for the association’s annual pancake breakfast. Enjoy pancakes, activities and climb on the fire trucks. A free-will donation and silent auction will be present at the door. Proceeds used to support Johnston and Grimes communities, events and other items.

Household Hazardous Waste, Appliance, Tire Drop-Off Day

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at Vince Meyer Learning Center, former Waukee Public Works Building.

On Saturday, May 4, drop-off sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Waukee for items not accepted at the curb. Household Hazardous Waste: Vince Meyer Learning Center, 445 5th St. Appliances and Tires: former Waukee Public Works Building, 1205 6th St. More details: www.Waukee.org/cleanup. This is only for citizens with City-provided garbage service.

Grimes Arbor Day Celebration

9-11 a.m. Saturday, May at Kennybrook South Park, 750 SW Brookside Dr.

The Grimes Arbor Day Celebration was rescheduled to May 4 and is free to the public. Refreshments will be served. Volunteers may choose to assist with tree planting or community clean-up activities. 20-25 trees will be planted at Kennybrook South Park. Please bring gloves, rake, and shovel, if able. Shoes or work boots (no sandals) are recommended. Select a park or area of trail to adopt for the day by picking up trash. City will provide trash bags and plastic gloves.

Toddler Fest

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at Dallas County Fairgrounds, 28057 Fairground Road, Adel.

Toddler Fest is a FREE event hosted by all 12 Dallas County Libraries and sponsored by 4 R Kids Early Childhood Iowa. Families with young children are invited to stop by to meet zoo and farm animals, talk to movie characters, have their faces painted, make crafts and enjoy lots of other activities. Plus, each child will receive a free book! Additionally, there will be several businesses and organizations taking part to let attendees know the services they have to offer to families with young children.

Safety Bike Rodeo

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at Adel City Hall Parking Lot.

Adel Rotary and Adel Police Department are teaming up to host the 2nd Annual Safety Bike Rodeo on Saturday, May 4. The event is for ages 5-12. Free giveaways and prize drawing for bikes, helmets and coupons for food and entertainment. Come and go during the event. Need not be present to win.