ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.

BURLINGTON

Tuesday

10:21 a.m.: Central Avenue and Washington Street. Larry Leon Sartorius, 57, Biggsville, Illinois: no valid drivers license, no insurance, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and spilling loads on highway.

2:55 p.m.: 1100 block of South 13th Street. James Keith Poggemiller, 62, 1127 S. 13th St.: driving while suspended; Heather Jolene West, 39, 128 Golf Lane: warrant for pretrial violation.

7:03 p.m.: 2759 Mount Pleasant St. Justin Warren Bryant, 36, 810 Johnson Street Road, Keokuk: drug trafficking methamphetamine; Kristina Kay Perry, 402 Main St., Augusta, Illinois: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wednesday

12:19 a.m.: 900 N. Central Ave. Kevin Cortez Garrett, 37, 617-1 N. Seventh St.: warrant for violation of a no contact order.

DES MOINES COUNTY

Tuesday

12:45 p.m.: Des Moines County jail. Anthony Durrell Smith, 32, 516 Dewey Ave., Donnellson: interference with official acts with bodily injury and assault with injury on a law officer. .

LEE COUNTY

Tuesday

2:44 p.m.: Lee County jail. Randy Allan Akers, 47, Fort Madison: serious assault.

3:08 p.m.: Hancock County jail, Carthage, Illinois. Joshua James Frakes, 34, Elvaston, Illinois: warrants for forgery and fourth-degree theft.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ILLINOIS

April 25

No time given.: No location given. Blake E. Lomax, 28, Warsaw, Illinois: disorderly conduct.

Friday

No time given.: No location given. Christian A. Widmann, 22, Carthage, Illinois: warrant for failure to appear.

Saturday

No time given.: No location given. Corey T. Haynes, 39, Keokuk: driving while suspended and warrant for failure to appear.

CRIME WATCH

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies.

BURLINGTON

Tuesday

10:35 a.m.: Burlington Gymnastic Society, 129 S. Fourth St.: burglary of business.

10:41 a.m.: James Madison Education Center, 2132 Madison Ave.: assault.

10:48 a.m.: Aldo Leopold Middle School, 3075 Sunnyside Ave.: disorderly conduct.

4:23 p.m.: South Central Avenue and South Street. Shots fired or heard.

4:47 p.m.: Burlington High School, 421 Terrace Drive. Assault.

4:49 p.m.: 1000 block of South 10th Street. Vandalism.

4:54 p.m.: South Central Avenue and Smith Street. Injury accident.

7:50 p.m.: 200 block of South Eighth Street. Burglary of residence.

WINFIELD

Sunday

1:23 a.m.: 100 block of East Patterson Street. Burglary.

12:44 p.m.: 400 block of South Maple Street. Theft.