It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

4-15-19

Theft: An Adel resident reported a theft from a vehicle in the 600 block of S. 8th St. Estimated loss is $10,040.

4-16-19

Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported in the 1100 block of Greene St. Damages estimated at $2,000.

Arrest: A 40 year old female Adel resident was arrested on an Adel original warrant for trespass.

4-17-19

Arrest: A 32 year old male Adel resident was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for failure to appear, original charge, driving under suspension.

4-18-19

Arrest: A 40 year old female Adel resident was arrested on an Adel original warrant for theft.

4-19-19

Theft: A female juvenile of Adel reported a theft in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Estimated loss at $160.

Accident: A three vehicle accident was reported in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. A vehicle driven by an Creston resident was traveling southbound in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. A vehicle driven by an Adel resident was crossing the highway westbound when struck by vehicle one. A vehicle driven by a Waukee resident was stopped at a stop sign when vehicle two struck it. Damages estimated at $10,500.

4-20-19

Accident: A City of Adel vehicle was backing up in the 100 block of N. 7th St. when it struck a parked vehicle owned by EMC Insurance. Damages estimated at $1,500.

4-21-19

Theft: Kum & Go ofAdel, reported a theft in the 400 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Items estimated at $5.