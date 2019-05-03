The Bock Family Foundation, Inc. recently announced that $60,084 was awarded to 23 grant recipients at a grant presentation held on Wednesday, April 24 at the Perry Public Library. Since 2002, The Bock Family Foundation, Inc. has awarded grants totaling more than $1,875,000, including grants awarded in this grant cycle.

The local recipients of Spring 2019 grant awards are:

Dallas County Conservation Board: $7,500 for RRVT Connector Phase II

Dallas County Conservation Board: $2,500 for Prairie Awakening - Prairie Awoke Celebration

Dallas County Hospital Foundation Inc: $1,500 for Medical Equipment Loan Closet

Dallas County Habitat for Humanity: $1,500 for affordable housing education and cohosting HabiTour bicycle ride

Genesis Development: $6,500 for counseling students

HomeCare Services Inc of Dallas County: $574 for food proofer cabinet

Minburn Community Betterment Group: $750 for Meet Me in Minburn concert series

Minburn Area Firefighters Association: $1,900 for Mobile 700MHz radio

Faith’s Flock Preschool: $1,600 for iPads

The Bock Family Foundation, Inc. also annouced that in the last four academic years, 33 DMACC students attending the Perry VanKirk Career Academy have been awarded scholarships totaling $15,956 by the Bock Family Foundation Scholarship Fund.

The Bock Family Foundation, Inc., located in Perry, Iowa, was established by the Larry Bock and Barbara Bock Estates in 2002. The Bock Family Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit supporting organization for the benefit of organizations operated for religious, charitable, scientific, literary or educational purposes.

Projects funded must be located in Dallas County, Iowa. Applicants must be a nonprofit organization or a unit of state or local government. The Foundation awards grants in the fall and spring. Application deadlines are Sept. 1 and March 1 respectively.

Questions about the grant guidelines and the application form may be directed to Scott Finneseth, Executive Director of the Bock Family Foundation, at 465-4641 or PO Box 487, Perry, IA, 50220.

Directors of the Bock Family Foundation include Brent Halling – President; Harley Weyer – Vice President; Joyce Van Kirk – Secretary; Jean Bromert, Jon S. Peters, Paul Burrow and John C. Powell.