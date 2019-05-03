It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

April 23, 2019

A 55 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for disorderly conduct.

A vehicle vs deer accident was reported in the 34000 block of R Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $1,500.

April 24, 2019

A one vehicle roll-over accident was reported on 150th Street. The Perry driver was attempting a right turn onto 150th Street when the front wheels slide into the ditch causing the vehicle to roll onto its side. When it rolled, some of the farming liquid nitrogen it was carrying leaked out. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $1,000. No injuries reported.

April 25, 2019

A 53 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of forgery.

A 34 year old female West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of electronic or mechanical eavesdropping.

A 49 year old male Grimes resident was arrested in the 21000 block of Highway 141, Perry for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 23 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of OWI.

April 26, 2019

A 31 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation-original charge of disarming a peace officer and assault on persons in certain occupations.

A 48 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for theft 2nd degree.

April 27, 2019

A 56 year old male Ankeny resident was arrested for operating while under the influence 1st offense, possession or carry a of a dangerous weapon while under the influence and was cited for open container- driver 21 years of age and older.

April 28, 2019

A 24 year old female Woodburn resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense.

April 30, 2019

A 25 year old male Woodward resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of possession.

A 56 year old male De Soto resident was arrested at 317 Spruce St., De Soto for public intoxication.