The Talmage High School Alumni Banquet will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at the Talmage Community Building.

Registration will begin at 3:30 p.m. Banquet tickets are $16 each.

Send reservations and payment, made payable to “Talmage High School Alumni,” and postmarked by May 16 to:



Mrs. Joyce Kinnison

P.O. Box 182

Talmage, NE 68448



Tickets will not be mailed, but held at the door. Late postmarked reservations will be $21 each.

The classes of 1939, 1944, 1954, 1959, and 1964 will be honored.

All honored classmates are asked to stop near the registration table to receive a flower or boutonniere.

Please come and join us for an evening of fellowship. Everyone, including friends, family and acquaintances, are welcome and encouraged to come enjoy the fun and fellowship with our honored classes and alumni.