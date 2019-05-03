It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

ARREST: 04-15-19 at 1917 hours, Incident #2019-00338- A 22 year old male Waukee resident was arrested and charged with driving while license suspended.

ARREST: 04-15-19 at 1643 hours, Incident #2019-00340- A male juvenile, 16, was arrested and charged with simple assault.

ARREST: 04-16-19 at 0733 hours, Incident #2019-00342- A male juvenile, 16, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief- 3rd degree.

ARREST: 04-16-19 at 1247 hours, Incident #2019-0035- A 49 year old female Urbandale resident was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated- 2nd offense.

ARREST: 04-18-19 at 0019 hours, Incident #2019-00351- A 27 year old male Waukee resident was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicted- 1st offense.

ARREST: 04-16-19 at 1300 hours, Incident #2019-00352- A male juvenile, 14, was arrested and charged with simple assault.

ARREST: 04-19-19 at 1821 hours, Incident #2019-00356- A 30 year old female Waukee resident was arrested and charged with theft- 5th degree.

HARRASSMENT: 04-16-19 at 1230 hours, Incident #2019-00344- Waukee officers responded to a report of harassment.

HARRASSMENT: 04-16-19 at at 2211 hours, Incident #2019-00346- Waukee officers responded to a report of harassment.

ACCIDENT: 04-16-19 at 1531 hours, Incident #2019-00343- A two vehicle accident was reported at 3105 Grand Prairie Parkway. Damage estimated at $1,800.

ACCIDENT: 04-16-19 at 1932 hours, Incident #2019-00347- A two vehicle accident was reported at at the intersection of Ute Avenue and the entrance ramp for I-80. Damage estimated at $2,2500.

ACCIDENT: 04-17-19 at 1757 hours, Incident #2019-00350- A two vehicle accident was reported on NE Alices Road. Damage estimated at $9,000.

ACCIDENT: 04-18-19 at 1444 hours, Incident #2019-00354- A two vehicle accident was reported on Ashworth Drive. Damage estimated at $7,000.

ACCIDENT: 04-19-19 at 0815 hours, Incident #2019-00355- A two vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Hickman Road and Alice’s Road. Damage estimated at $4,000.

ACCIDENT: 04-19-19 at 1012 hours, Incident #2019-00357- A two vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Hickman Road and SE Westgate Drive. Damage estimated at $1,200.

ACCIDENT: 04-20-19 at 1750 hours, Incident #2019-00359- A two vehicle accident was reported on NE Alice’s Road. Damage estimated at $6,000.

ACCIDENT: 04-20-19 at 1750 hours, Incident #2019-00362- A vehicle parked in the 1400 block of SE Bishop Drive had damage done to the front bumper by an unknown vehicle. Damage estimated $1,500.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: 04-20-19 at at 0202 hours, Incident #2019-00358- Kenny’s Garage of Waukee reported vandalism in the 600 block of Ashworth Drive. Damage estimated at $50.

FRAUD: 04-21-19 at 1159 hours, Incident #2019-00361- A Waukee resident reported credit card fraud in the 700 block of Ashby Avenue. No financial loss reported.

FOUND PROPERTY: 04-18-19 at 0956 hours, #Incident #2019-00353 – Waukee officers responded to a report of found property in the intersection of 4th Street and Northview Drive.

IMPOUND: 04-15-19 at 0227 hours, Incident #2019-00337 – Waukee officers impounded an abandoned vehicle near the off ramp of I-80 at the 117 exit to Ute Avenue.

THEFT: 04-15-19 at 1145 hours, Incident #2019-00339- A Waukee resident reported theft in the 200 block of N Warrior Lane. Items stolen estimated at $300.

THEFT: 04-16-19 at 1649 hours, Incident #2019-00341- Burger King of Waukee reported theft in the 400 block of E Hickman Road. Items stolen estimated at $790.

THEFT: 04-20-19 at 1946 hours, Incident #2019-00360- A Waukee resident reported theft in the 2000 block of W Avenue. Items taken valued at $999.