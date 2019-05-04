After a little bit of soul searching, 37-year-old Mattie Cox’s soul brought her back to Boone — with a little nudging from her friends of course.

Cox recently accepted a position as the Boone News-Republican’s Receptionist.

Cox and her husband Daniel met in Marshalltown while working in the field of social work. A type of career that they both believed to be essential for a society to operate and hold together.

“It’s so important to note that everyone has problems, but you don’t know about it, or see it through their perspective,” Cox said.

Cox also had a problem—one that no one that she worked with was aware of. Her passion lies with writing and she wasn’t pursuing it, until recently.

Mattie is studying English online at the American Public University while also being employed at the Boone News-Republican. When she was searching for a new employment opportunity, this is what she saw.

The ability to utilize previous computer and organizational skills while exposing herself to several different writing styles, whether that be in news, sports or even obituary writing.

She saw this as a chance to work where she is allowed to practice her writing and editing knowledge, although the job description doesn’t require it.

Going above and beyond expectations set for her is why she believes she will succeed in her new position the Boone News-Republican’s Receptionist.

In her free time, Cox enjoys reading, listening to music and playing with her ‘business’ of ferrets. That’s three beautiful ferrets!

Playing video games is also a hobby of her’s, Nintendo to be specific. Anything Mario or Zelda are her favorites—but she also cheats and plays Halo once in a while.

With the experience she gathers from the BNR, Mattie hopes to construct a better understanding of several different types of writing. A construct that will influence her own writing.

She may even write a little bit for the BNR, who knows, but once she finishes her education at American Public University, her dream is to become a published author, writing novels of her own.