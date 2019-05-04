North Polk Attends the 2019 Iowa State Leadership Conference

Every year, Iowa holds their annual leadership conference for FFA members. This conference is held at the Hilton Coliseum and the Scheman building. Over 6,000 members, advisors, parents and guests from across the state come and celebrate the past year. At the leadership conference, members can compete in career development events (CDE), leadership development events (LDE), talent show, visit with colleges and job opportunities, and earn awards.

This year, the North Polk FFA chapter took 23 members to the conference. The chapter had teams of students compete in different competitions. Izzie Bergstrom, Aly Cromley, Ben Potter and Andrew Vincent competed in Ag Sales and received a silver rating. Jacob Feldmann, Kynsley Gehling, Dillon Hanlon and Janie Walter received a gold rating with 11th overall in Biotechnology. Tate Owen, Hannah Renshaw, Mackenzie Sult and Kendall Twedt competed in Poultry Judging and got a bronze rating. Lilli Hintzche and Marlee Springer received a bronze in the Greenhand quiz. Lastly, Brennan Gering received his Iowa Degree. This degree rewards members for all the hard work they have done in FFA throughout their high school career. The North Polk FFA chapter is very proud of all members and ready to compete again next year!

While members were not competing, the career fair had many different colleges from Iowa and surrounding states. Representatives got the chance to talk to students about the different opportunities and experiences the colleges offered. The career fair also had different businesses and companies that came to talk to students about career options after college. Lastly, another option students had was attending the general sessions. These sessions offered keynote speakers, member awards, state officer speeches, state officer elections and much more.

North Polk FFA members had an awesome experience at the conference and had fun competing. The chapter hopes to grow more as this next year comes along.

North Polk FFA Members Holds Farm Safety Day

Every year, FFA members from North Polk hosts a farm safety day for the third-graders in the school district. This year, both elementary schools got the opportunity to come and learn about farm safety. There were many stations that taught these young students about how to be safe around animals and equipment. A few of the stations that were included in this event were tractors, animals, water safety, ATVs and outdoor recreation. At the animal station, students got to pet a selection of different farm animals and ask questions about any of the animals. The tractor station was where students got to go up on the tractors and learn about the different types of tractors and what they do. The third-graders had such a fun time learning about the safety on a farm.