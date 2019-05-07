Iowa Gardening for Good was awarded a $2,000 grant from Farm Credit Services of America. This is part of the Farm Credit Services’ “Working Here Fund,” for projects and organizations that make a positive impact in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota or Wyoming. The check was presented at the Perry office, which is the office that also sent volunteers last season to help pick vegetables and donated to food pantries. This year, Iowa Gardening for Good is planning on involving over 1,500 volunteers and donating over 200,000 pounds of fresh produce to food pantries in Iowa. Last Saturday, it began the planting season with over 4,000 cabbage and eggplants being planted with the help of students from Ballard High School. For more information about Iowa Gardening for Good and how to volunteer, go to https://www.iowagardeningforgood.com/.