Perry High School hosted its third annual College Decision Day on Tuesday, May 7.

Representatives from various colleges, universities and service branches made the trip to Perry to have the seniors sign certificates saying they will attend school in the fall.

The students then posed for photos with their certificates. A selfie station was also set up for the students to take photos with banners and other gear from their respective colleges.

Underclassmen were able to watch the seniors sign their certificates in the gym during their lunch period.

The following students participated in the event for their post-secondary plans:

Des Moines Area Community College

Halmar Arteaga, Carlos Calderon, Oshi Campos, Devin Carrillo, Jonathan Carrillo, Elizabeth Cornejo, Chien Doan, Mike Echeverria, Niyonkuru Elie, Jimmy Enriquez, Atalyssa Garnett, Justin Gonzalez, Rodrigo Guevara, Fallon Heater, Quinn Helmers, Krista Hines, Valeria Holguin, Luke Holtorf, Roger Jacobson, Conner Kenyon, Kade Killmer, Samantha Laws, Alex Morales, Brody Nicoliasen, Alexander Nunez, Jeymi Ramirez, Maura Richardson, Emely Rodriguez, Fernando Rodriguez, Eduardo Sanchez, Trinity Summerson

Iowa State University

Carly Anderson, Delaney Eiteman, Brianna Fields, Jocelyn Fuentes, Stephanie Garcia, Jace Johnson, Madison Mason, Jamileth Sarceno, Julia Stetzel, Elaine Thomason, Claudia Vargas

University of Northern Iowa

Emily Debord, Kaleb Olejniczak

University of Iowa

Alondra Avila, Kayla McFarland, Anna Ridnour, Camden Studer, Aliyah Taggart

Iowa Central Community College

Mario Cruz, Kody Kilts, Cesar Ramirez, Anthony Velasco

Kirkwood Community College

Savanna Benton, Kasandra Medina, Kitzya Soto

Iowa Lakes Community College

Hollywood Grabil, Lillian Robles, Logan Steadman, Gabby West

Grinnell College

Jayden Whitney

Grand View University

Adriana Eastman

Northwest Missouri State University

Mackenzie Ayers

Hawkeye Community College

Fatima Hurtado

Buena Vista University

Ben Stika

Graceland University

Kamryn Whelchel

Johnson County Community College

Jessica Ortiz

Wisconsin Lutheran College

Jehovany Rivera

Iowa Western Community College

Ethan Miller

Iowa National Guard

Mario Cruz, Claudia Vargas

United States Marines

Eoin Davis, Jered Narber, Beau Nelson

Wartburg College

Justin Stammer

Tyler Junior College

Natalie Martinez

Job Corp

Maria Torres

PCI Academy

Maddelyn Cannon