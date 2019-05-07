Staff Report

Tuesday

May 7, 2019 at 2:37 PM May 7, 2019 at 3:41 PM


Perry High School hosted its third annual College Decision Day on Tuesday, May 7.


Representatives from various colleges, universities and service branches made the trip to Perry to have the seniors sign certificates saying they will attend school in the fall.


The students then posed for photos with their certificates. A selfie station was also set up for the students to take photos with banners and other gear from their respective colleges.


Underclassmen were able to watch the seniors sign their certificates in the gym during their lunch period.


The following students participated in the event for their post-secondary plans:


Des Moines Area Community College


Halmar Arteaga, Carlos Calderon, Oshi Campos, Devin Carrillo, Jonathan Carrillo, Elizabeth Cornejo, Chien Doan, Mike Echeverria, Niyonkuru Elie, Jimmy Enriquez, Atalyssa Garnett, Justin Gonzalez, Rodrigo Guevara, Fallon Heater, Quinn Helmers, Krista Hines, Valeria Holguin, Luke Holtorf, Roger Jacobson, Conner Kenyon, Kade Killmer, Samantha Laws, Alex Morales, Brody Nicoliasen, Alexander Nunez, Jeymi Ramirez, Maura Richardson, Emely Rodriguez, Fernando Rodriguez, Eduardo Sanchez, Trinity Summerson


Iowa State University


Carly Anderson, Delaney Eiteman, Brianna Fields, Jocelyn Fuentes, Stephanie Garcia, Jace Johnson, Madison Mason, Jamileth Sarceno, Julia Stetzel, Elaine Thomason, Claudia Vargas


University of Northern Iowa


Emily Debord, Kaleb Olejniczak


University of Iowa


Alondra Avila, Kayla McFarland, Anna Ridnour, Camden Studer, Aliyah Taggart


Iowa Central Community College


Mario Cruz, Kody Kilts, Cesar Ramirez, Anthony Velasco


Kirkwood Community College


Savanna Benton, Kasandra Medina, Kitzya Soto


Iowa Lakes Community College


Hollywood Grabil, Lillian Robles, Logan Steadman, Gabby West


Grinnell College


Jayden Whitney


Grand View University


Adriana Eastman


Northwest Missouri State University


Mackenzie Ayers


Hawkeye Community College


Fatima Hurtado


Buena Vista University


Ben Stika


Graceland University


Kamryn Whelchel


Johnson County Community College


Jessica Ortiz


Wisconsin Lutheran College


Jehovany Rivera


Iowa Western Community College


Ethan Miller


Iowa National Guard


Mario Cruz, Claudia Vargas


United States Marines


Eoin Davis, Jered Narber, Beau Nelson


Wartburg College


Justin Stammer


Tyler Junior College


Natalie Martinez


Job Corp


Maria Torres


PCI Academy


Maddelyn Cannon