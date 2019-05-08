Kristie Anderson is looking forward to seeing all the pieces come together when she opens the doors of Azalea Lane Boutique on Wednesday, May 8.

“I put it out there that we’re opening. I’ve had a lot of response that a lot of people are going to show up, so I don’t know how soft of an opening this is,” the owner said with a laugh.

The doors officially opened at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8 at 705 Main St. in Adel.

Anderson, who has been in Adel for the past 11 years, said opening a boutique has been in the back of her mind for a long time.

She has worked part-time as an accountant for the past 20 years. As her son is set to graduate high school next year, she decided to find something to fill her time when he’s gone.

“I love fashion and I love to shop and so I thought ‘Man, if there’s a dream out there it’s shopping’ and I kind of figured this was the best way to go about it,” Anderson said of opening a boutique.

She put the idea out to her church group, but wasn’t sure if it would go anywhere. One of the girls in Anderson’s group told her about a consultant who could help her get started.

Anderson gave the consultant a call and it took off from there. The consultant helped Anderson figure out the retail side of the business, as she has experience on the business side.

“The biggest challenge for me is finding the clothes. Going to markets and figuring out what my market is actually going to be. Until I’ve been open for a while, I’m not going to know what that is,” Anderson said.

She’s gone to markets out of state to build her inventory for the spring season. She’s set to head to another market in June to start buying fall clothes.

“It’s a learning curve, for sure,” Anderson said of the retail side of the business.

As for the space, she knew it would be perfect for a clothing boutique with the large front windows facing the street.

“I just thought this looked like the right place,” she said. Though with it being an older building, she added that it took some planning to add a modern-boutique feel.

Heartland Handcrafted in Adel helped to build the space out with dressing rooms and pipe shelving for the clothes. Rebecca Zoet of This New Old House also helped Anderson with designing the look of the store.

Work then turned to getting inventory and filling the store before the May 8 opening date. Anderson currently carries clothing for juniors to plus sizes.

“I’m going to continually get new inventory. Every week I hope to have a little something new to put out so people can keep coming back,” she said.

Anderson also offers jewelry, hand bags, shoes, lotions, gift items and more.

“I’m hoping that there is something for anybody who comes in the door,” she said.

She hopes the community realizes they can come in to Azalea Lane Boutique and pick up a new outfit or a gift item, rather than heading out of town.

“I’m just excited to see everybody come in and see their reaction because we haven’t had a clothing store here for so long,” Anderson said.

Azalea Lane Boutique will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The business is closed on Sunday and Monday.