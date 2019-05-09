A few sprinkles of rain at the beginning of The Rotary Club of Adel and the Adel Police Department’s 2nd Annual Safety Bike Rodeo didn’t dampen the spirits of the children who came to learn more about riding their bikes safely and to ride the course on Saturday, May 4.

Nikki Keller handled the registration, making a record for the Police Department to be able to return lost or stolen bikes to their owners. Bike World inspected bikes and helmets and made needed adjustments before Police Officer Monte Keller gave children some tips for safe riding. Boy Scouts from Adel Troop 152 helped with instruction and wayfinding on the course, along with Adel Rotarians.

Also on hand were members of the Adel American Legion, who handed out chocolate chip cookies made by Riley Keller and Shirley McAdon. Adel firefighters treated families to a look at Adel’s new fire truck and distributed pop-ice provided by Adel Rotary.

Every child won a prize, thanks to our generous sponsors of the Bike Rodeo this year. More children riding their bikes safely are now on their way to enjoy the summer!