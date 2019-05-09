Waukee Firefighters Association Pancake Breakfast

7-11 a.m. Saturday, May 11 at Waukee Public Safety Building, 1300 SE L.A. Grant Parkway.

Each year, this family-friendly event draws hundreds of residents who enjoy “all you care to eat” pancakes and sausage, and sausage, a massive inflatable firefighter obstacle course and fire truck rides. The cost of the event is $5 and attendees ages four and under eat free. Guests are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations for the Waukee Area Christian Food Pantry, if able.

Grimes Appliance Drop Off

7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 at 1700 SE Destination Dr., Grimes.

White goods such as refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, water heaters, and freezers will be accepted free of charge. Grimes residents only.

Grimes Document Shredding

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at Grimes Public Library, 200 N James St.

Document Shredding will be available free of charge on Saturday, May 11 at the Grimes Public Library parking lot. Limit 3 boxes per household. Must be a Grimes resident, no businesses.

DART Service in Grimes Public Meeting

5-6 p.m. Thursday, May 16 at Grimes Public Library, 200 N James.

DART is planning major changes to service in several communities for this fall. Please plan to join us for this public meeting as we share how these changes could impact service in Grimes. Learn more about the proposed changes before this meeting by visiting www.ridedart.com/Grimes. To request a translator, please contact DART Customer Service at least one week prior to the meeting date by calling 515-283-8100.