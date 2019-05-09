U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst and Charles Grassley said while they were frustrated with the lack of progress, China was largely to blame, not Trump.

Iowa's senators were adamant Wednesday in their support of President Donald Trump to keep the pressure on China as the two countries work toward a trade agreement.

Trump is expected to meet this week with Chinese leaders to negotiate a mutually agreeable deal as the president ratchets up the stakes, threatening to levy a 25 percent tariff on roughly $200 billion of Chinese goods.

Currently, the 10 percent tariff Trump implemented last summer is in place.

On a conference call Wednesday with reporters, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst said tariffs against the Chinese were "so bad" for Iowa industries and farmers. But, she cautioned, "We can't allow China to continue to walk all over us as they have done in the past."

The theft of intellectual property, currency manipulation and "forced" technology transfers was unacceptable, the Iowa senator said.

"China is a bad actor and in this instance, we need to stand up against China," Ernst said. "The president assured me that they are going to work their way through this, so I do have confidence that we'll see some sort of progress."

U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley shared a similar opinion.

"I'm only losing patience with China," Grassley said Wednesday in a separate call with reporters, "not with the president."

Trump increased his demands Sunday on Twitter, attributing the nation's "great economic results" in part to the tariffs paid by China.

"The Tariffs paid to the USA have had little impact on product cost, mostly borne by China," Trump wrote. "The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!"

Grassley questioned whether China was negotiating with the U.S. "in good faith," given the country's reputation for not upholding its end of the deal.

"You either have to stop negotiating or do what you can do to get their attention, so I happen to sympathize with the president's waning patience with the Chinese," he said. "You almost have to say, enough is enough."

Larry Unkrich, a farmer from Fairfield, said at a recent meeting with presidential candidate John Delaney, the trade dispute with China affected soybean sales "tremendously."

"Supposedly we're (the United States) developing some new markets, as we're developing some new markets for pork, also," Unkrich said, at Big River Resources in West Burlington. "That's a good thing, but that's slow coming."

When asked how Ernst responded to farmers anxiously awaiting an ease in the trade upheaval, she turned the blame on China.

"My message is: It's China that we should be pointing the finger at, not the president," Ernst said.