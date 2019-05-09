And then there were three.

Three finalists vying for the Ames assistant city manager position previously held by Bob Kindred, who retired this spring, will get the chance to publicly present their case for the job in the auditorium of Ames Public Library in the coming days.

The assistant city manager assists in coordinating city operations, supporting city boards and commissions and achieving goals established by the City Council, according to the city’s website.

Deb Schildroth, Megan Dodge and Corey Goodenow emerged from a nationwide pool of more than 70 applicants and all three boast a strong track record in local government.

Dodge who currently serves as the assistant director of the Government and Public Affairs Department for San Antonio is scheduled to give her public presentation at 4 p.m. today.

Dodge climbed the ranks of local government in San Antonio, getting her start as a management fellow in 2009 before subsequent promotion in the Intergovernmental Relations department led her to a role as Chief of Staff in 2016.

Attempts to reach Dodge were unsuccessful.

Schildroth’s presentation will be at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15.

Schildroth, is a familiar name and face for Ames as she’s served Story County government for nearly 30 years. Schildroth serves as the director of External Operations and County Services for Story County, a position she has held since 2015, after getting her start as a case manager for Story County Community Services in 1991.

Schildroth said her familiarity with Ames city departments through her work with ACCESS motivated her decision to apply for the position.

“I had this ongoing interest in that level of position, and the city of Ames is growing, and I just feel that I’m ready to take the next step and work for a larger organization that still suits my passion to work in local government,” Schildroth said.

Schildroth championed her 29 years of loyalty to Story County and her administrative versatility and management as aspects that she can bring to the assistant city manager position in Ames.

“I’m committed to serving the public, and I feel my listening skills, my demeanor and my ability to work with people is a plus,” Schildroth said. “I love working as a team, and feel that my commitment to being a team player works with the city’s commitment to work as a team in all departments.”

Corey Goodenow who currently serves as the assistant city administrator and finance director for the city of Pella is scheduled to give his presentation on Thursday, May 16. He has ties to Ames as he graduated from Iowa State University in 2005.

“Ames has always had a special place in my heart, being an ISU graduate,” Goodenow said. “The city is doing some exciting things, and to have a opportunity to be a part of that, with fond memories of my time there is intriguing.”

Goodenow attributed his prior experience in the role as a city manager and administrative assistant in other communities as a strength he can bring to the Ames position.

Goodenow is well-traveled with administrative stops in cities of Centerville, Chariton and now Pella. Goodenow is the only finalist who has served in the role of city manager, serving in that capacity for Chariton from 2011 to 2013.

“I worked in way smaller communities than Ames, but for me, it gave me chance to work with people and keep an open-door policy,” Goodenow said. “I would want the people of Ames to know that I always look forward to interacting with the community and hearing their stories.”