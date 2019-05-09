Three Huskers earned Big Ten Postseason Honors announced by the conference on Wednesday.

Tristen Edwards earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors, while Alyvia Simmons was a Second-Team All-Big Ten pick. Madi Unzicker was Nebraska's Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Winner.

Edwards earned First-Team honors for the second straight year, becoming the fifth Husker to be named First-Team All-Big Ten at least twice. The shortstop led the team at the plate through the regular season with a .374 batting average and a .762 slugging percentage. She scored 41 runs, had 55 hits, 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 50 RBIs - all team highs. In Big Ten play, Edwards hit .397 and had an on-base percentage of .500. Edwards broke the school record for multi-home run games in a single season after having four in 2019. She is also one of the 13 Husker players to have at least 10 doubles and 10 homers in the same year and is just one of three Huskers to do it twice in their careers, after also having at least 10 home runs and 10 doubles in 2018. This season, Edwards moved into the top 10 on Nebraska's all-time career home runs list. She is tied for eighth with 31.

Simmons earned Second-Team All-Big Ten accolades for the third straight year. The outfielder ranks second on the team with a .310 batting average. She has scored 31 runs, has three triples, three home runs, 21 RBIs and 31 walks. Simmons also has six doubles this season, bringing her career total to 40 which ranks eighth in school history. In conference-only games, Simmons hit .397 and slugged .435. She scored 11 runs, had 23 hits with five doubles, one triple and 11 RBIs. Simmons also has a team-high 14 stolen bases on the season.

Unzicker hit .254 through 51 starts in the regular season. She had 28 runs, 31 hits, six doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 29 RBIs. Unzicker also reached base for 19 straight games which was the longest by a Huskers since All-American MJ Knighten who got on base 21 straight times in 2017. Unzicker has also been hit nine times this season, bringing her career total to 22, which is tied for seventh in school history.