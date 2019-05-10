It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

4-25-19

Theft: An Adel resident reported a theft in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Estimated loss is $180.

4-27-19

Criminal Mischief: An Adel resident reported vandalism in the 500 block of the Raccoon River bike trail. Damages estimated at $150.

4-28-19

Theft: An Adel resident reported a scam in the 800 block of Evans View Dr. No loss.

4-29-19

Theft: Fareway of Adel reported shoplifting in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Estimated loss is $60.

Arrest: A 32 year old male Huxley resident was arrested for shoplifting.

Arrest: A 31 year old male Adel resident was arrested for shoplifting.

Arrest: A 30 year old female Adel resident was arrested on a Hardin County warrant for failure to appear, original charge possession of controlled substance.

5-2-19

Theft: A Waukee resident reported a boat and trailer theft in the 24000 block of Prospect Ave. Items estimated at $6,000.

5-3-19

Theft: An Adel resident reported a scam in the 1100 block of Main St. No loss.

Theft: An Adel resident reported a scam in the 900 block of Cottage St. No loss.

Theft: A Clive resident reported a theft in the 2300 block of Greene St. Items estimated at $100.

5-4-19

Theft: The City of Adel reported a burglary in the 500 block of N. 10th St. No loss or damage at the time of report.