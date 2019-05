LOMAX, Ill. — Carman Road will close Monday at the BNSF Railway crossing in Lomax, Illinois, to accommodate repairs to the railroad crossing.

Construction is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The posted detour will utilize U.S. 34, Illinois 116/94 and Illinois 96.

Carman Road, about two miles south of the U.S. 34 intersection near Gulfport, Illinois, remains closed due to floodwater on the road.

The Hawk Eye