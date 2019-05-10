All 12 Dallas County Libraries held the annual Toddler Fest on Saturday, May 4 at the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel. The free event was sponsored by 4 R Kids Early Childhood Iowa.

Families with young children were invited to meet zoo and farm animals, talk to movie characters, have their faces painted, make crafts and enjoy lots of other activities. Each child also received a free book

Additionally, there were several businesses and organizations taking part to let attendees know the services they have to offer to families with young children.