It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

April 30, 2019

A 29 year old male De Soto resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for original charge of harassment.

May 1, 2019

A 40 year old Perry resident was arrested on Warford Street in Perry for interference with official acts.

May 2, 2019

A 29 year old Dallas Center resident was arrested on a warrant for domestic abuse assault.

A 62 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of driving while license is under suspension.

A 31 year old male Redfield resident was arrested on a warrants for theft 2nd degree and criminal mischief.

A 21 year old female Woodward resident was arrested on warrants for unauthorized use of a credit card and theft 2nd degree.

May 3, 2019

A 40 year old male Guthrie Center resident was arrested for burglary 1st degree and possession of a firearms by a felon.

A 42 year old male Guthrie Center resident was arrested for burglary 1st degree , possession of controlled substance 1st offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

May 4, 2019

A 56 year old male De Soto resident was arrested for OWI and domestic abuse assault.

A 28 year old male Earlham resident was arrested in the 33000 block of L Ave., Adel for OWI.

A two vehicle accident was reported at Highway 17 and State Street. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $3000 and vehicle two at $10,000. Vehicle two was cited for failure to obey stop sign.

May 5, 2019

A 50 year old female Minburn resident was arrested at D Ave. and 240th St., Linden for OWI.

May 6, 2019

A 22 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation-original charges of possession of a controlled substance and forgery.

A 49 year old male Adel resident was arrested at 11th St. and Highway 44, Dallas Center for OWI.

A vehicle vs. deer accident was reported in the 32000 block of N Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000.