A pair of Burlington residents went before the City Council this week to argue the pros and cons of work on the South Main Street span.

How much value does Cascade Bridge have to the residents of Burlington?

It’s a question that has been heavily debated since the bridge was closed to pedestrians in APRIL, most recently at this week’s City Council meeting, when two citizens shared their views.

“It's ridiculous, we don’t need that bridge,” Leon Shahan told the council.

He also pointed that there are only 14 residences on the south side of bridge that would use it. Everyone has lived without the bridge for 10 years since its closure to vehicle traffic, Shahan argued, and they can continue to live without it in the future.

“That’s really narrow sighted,” argued Terry Arellano, who lives in one of those 14 homes.

She said while there may be only a few families who live beyond the bridge, many more use the nearby parks. Those wishing to enter Crapo and Dankwardt parks must detour across Harrison and Madison avenues to access them and the rest of South Main Street.

“There were a hundred parents and 200 kids in the park this evening. I had to go 5 miles an hour through the park to get here,” Arellano explained to the council Monday.

She said between softball games in Dankwardt Parks and events in Crapo Park, the parks are not safe travel options for people trying to access the rest of town.

The biggest issue with deciding whether to replace, repair, or just demolish the bridge is the cost, city officials have said. It would cost $3 million to replace it with a concrete bridge. It could cost $7 million to repair the bridge.

Just tearing it down could cost over $250,000.

Shahan insisted Burlington residents simply don’t have that kind of money to pay the taxes, as property taxes in Burlington are already so high.

To support his point, he brought information about a home for sale on his block, the 1800 block of Mount Pleasant Street. The home is listed at $90,000, just $400 more than the 2018 valuation. But the 2019 valuation rose to $107,300. That change amounts to $400 in additional property taxes for the house.

“Why does there have to be a tax increase?” Arellano asked.

She explained the community was excited to raise the money for the bridge in 1896 and that a little creativity could go a long way in replacing the bridge now. She suggested a variety of partnerships, including with Alliant Energy, could help to pay for the bridge. She also suggested fundraisers to raise the money for work on the bridge.

At its next meeting, set for 4:30 p.m. Monday, the council will explore the option of allowing citizens to vote on whether to charge a 4% franchise fee on their Alliant Energy bills to fund repairs to Cascade Bridge, rather than using a property tax increase to cover the cost.

Currently, the city receives collects 1-cent Local Option Sales Tax on Alliant bills. However, if the franchise fee were allowed, the city would no longer receive the LOST money, so the first 1% of the money would go to replace the sales tax revenue.

From there, the franchise fee would be 3% over the course of the remaining time the city has a contract with Alliant, 38 years.

The city’s last attempt at a franchise fee on Alliant bills, in 2013, was handily defeated at the ballot box, with 82% of voters opposed.

In a memo City Manager Jim Ferneau sent to members of the city council, he said that the city would have to do work to mitigate the historical significance of the bridge, which is listed on the National Register of Historic places.

According to a historical report by Robert W. Jackson, the bridge was created to give easy access to Crapo Park. The city had several options that didn’t include creating the bridge, but under a time constraint the city decided constructing the bridge was the best option.

The city has worked to repair the 123-year-old bridge several times, most recently in 1998.

Ferneau’s memo noted the discussion over what to do with the bridge would likely take quite a while to work out all the details. He also said a vote on the franchise fee would likely not take place until the November 2020 election.