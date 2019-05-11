A Burlington man was charged Thursday with five counts of third-degree sexual assault following an investigation into a sexual relationship he allegedly had with a 14-year-old girl.

According to court documents, Shawn William Dickenson, 33, 110 N. Garfield Ave., admitted to having sex with the girl on numerous occasions, some of which occurred before he was aware of her age, though he told police he had sex with her two or three times after learning she was only 14.

Police first began investigating Dickenson in April after receiving a complaint from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which was tipped off to the two's relationship through its CyberTipline. NCMEC also sent the department Facebook conversations between Dickenson and the girl.

In those conversations, the two discussed having sex with each other, the possibility of the girl being pregnant, the size of Dickenson's penis, and their feelings for each other. They also discussed meeting up at the child's home on several occasions, as well as at a home in West Burlington.

Messages show they also discussed the child's age.

"A conversation between (the girl) and Shawn on Feb. 16, 2019, talks about how Shawn knows she is 14 and not 17 years old and that they will see each other again," court documents state. "On March 15, (the girl) tells Shawn about secrets. 'We both have one and that is that your (sic) dating and f------ a 14yr and I'm dating and f------ a older guy so' and Shawn responds by saying 'Your right.'"

During an interview at the Child Protection Center in Muscatine, the child said she had intercourse with Dickenson six to 12 times and that he knew her age.

During an interview with police, Dickenson said he had sex with the girl six to seven times from December through April.

If convicted on each of the five counts of the class C felonies, Dickenson faces up to 50 years in prison. Associate Judge Jennifer Slocum Bailey on Friday set Dickenson's bond at $50,000 cash only. He is set to next appear in court at 2 p.m. May 20.

Additional charges are possible pending further investigation.