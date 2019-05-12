ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.

BURLINGTON

Thursday

10:46 a.m.: 2231 Burlington Ave. Michael Joseph Daly III, 30, 1916 Mount Pleasant St.: warrant.

1:28 p.m.: 513 N. Main St. Kourtney Lynne Seitz, 28, 1312 S. Leebrick St.: warrant for failure to appear.

10:28 p.m.: 2125 Kirkwood St. Treuna Cimone Reddick, 24, same address: third-degree criminal mischief.

WEST BURLINGTON

Friday

3:33 a.m.: U.S. 34 and Prairie Grove Road. Dallas Michael Garr, 22, 129 N. Garfield Ave., Burlington: warrant for failure to appear.

DES MOINES COUNTY

Friday

5:40 a.m.: Des Moines County jail. James Curtis Peterson, 32, 900 S. 10th St., Burlington: warrant for third-degree sexual abuse.

5:44 a.m.: Des Moines County jail. Darren Martell Kelly, 27, 800 S. 10th St., Burlington: warrant for second-degree theft.

LOUISA COUNTY

Thursday

7:55 p.m.: Columbus Junction. Eliza Za Thang, 19, Columbus Junction: warrant for failure to appear.

CRIME WATCH

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies.

BURLINGTON

Wednesday

11:51 a.m.: 200 block of South Third Street. Disorderly conduct.

12:43 p.m.: Aldo Leopold Middle School, 3075 Sunnyside Ave. Disorderly conduct.

1:30 p.m.: 1400 block of South Seventh Street. Assault.

2:26 p.m.: Jefferson Street Express Laundry, 713 Jefferson St. Disorderly conduct.

7:06 p.m.: 2100 block of South 16th Street. Vandalism.

9:44 p.m.: 1100 block of Franklin Street. Assault.

10:01 p.m.: 500 block of Summer Street. Disorderly conduct.

10:48 p.m.: Pizza Hut Wing Street, 1410 N. Roosevelt Ave. Robbery.

11:18 p.m.: 700 block of South Third Street. Robbery.

Thursday

1:34 a.m.: 1500 block of Madison Avenue. Vandalism.

2 a.m.: 1500 block of Madison Avenue. Assault.

3:49 p.m.: 700 block of Dunham Street. Theft.

4 p.m.: 1200 block of Washington Street. Disorderly conduct.

4:36 p.m.: 500 block of South Gunnison Street. Theft.

4:37 p.m.: 1500 block of Madison Avenue. Vandalism.

6:36 p.m.: North Seventh and Spring streets. Disorderly conduct.

7:10 p.m.: 500 block of South 10th Street. Vandalism.

9:44 p.m.: 200 block of South Garfield Avenue. Disorderly conduct.

9:52 p.m.: 1200 block of Stowe Street. Vandalism.

10:40 p.m.: 2600 block of Newbury Circle. Disorderly conduct.

WEST BURLINGTON

Monday

12:23 p.m.: Westland Mall Office, 550-1 S. Gear Ave. Disorderly conduct.

8:14 p.m.: Great River Medical Center, 1221 S. Gear Ave. Vehicle theft.

Tuesday

5:35 p.m.: 400 block of Melville Avenue. Theft.

FORT MADISON

Friday

9:19 a.m.: 900 block of 15th Street. Burglary.

3:10 p.m.: 1800 block of Avenue H. Theft.

Saturday

8:43 a.m.: 1800 block of Avenue L. Theft and burglary.

4:36 p.m.: 1700 block of Avenue J. Theft.

Sunday

10:11 a.m.: 1500 block of Avenue G. Stolen vehicle.

10:59 a.m.: 2000 block of Avenue G. Theft.

12:10 p.m.: 1200 block of Avenue H. Theft.

12:39 p.m.: 2300 block of Avenue J. Theft.

Monday

1:39 p.m.: 2100 block of Avenue C. Stolen vehicle.

5:38 p.m.: 2000 block of 303rd Avenue. Burglary.

Tuesday

9:26 a.m.: 1300 block of Avenue E. Hit and run.

11:12 a.m.: Oak Drive. Theft.

Wednesday

12:54 p.m.: 1300 block of 27th Street. Theft.

KEOKUK

Wednesday

12:04 p.m.: 200 block of Main Street. Vehicle fire.

MOUNT PLEASANT

Sunday

1:41 a.m.: 600 block of North Adams Street. Vandalism.

Monday

1:38 p.m.: 2100 block of Iowa Avenue. Injury accident.

4:06 p.m.: 1200 block of North Lucas Street. Theft.

4:19 p.m.: 2200 block of Iowa Avenue. Vandalism.

6:33 p.m.: 200 block of North Brazelton Street. Theft.

Tuesday

12:23 p.m.: 400 block of North Adams Street. Assault.

Thursday

10:46 a.m.: 1400 block of East Winfield Avenue. Burglary.

10:42 p.m.: 2300 block of Appanoose Circle. Assault.

NEW LONDON

Sunday

10:14 a.m.: 3100 block of New London Road. Theft.

WAYLAND

Wednesday

3:49 p.m.: 200 block of West Iowa 78. Theft.