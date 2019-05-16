The school year is quickly drawing to a close and the ADM Scholarship Foundation is acknowledging the following students for their achievements in specific categories during the month of April. Each month teachers of the ADM School District name the student to be recognized in their line of teaching. Businesses in the school district then make a contribution to the ADM Scholarship Foundation honoring these students.
The students recognized in the month of April are:
Student of the Month
Jordyn Crow — Raccoon Valley Bank
Kiwanis
Sadie Juergens, Parker DePond
Fine Arts, Spring Play
Kale Kester, Kimberly Hall — Lincoln Savings Bank
Girls Golf
Morgan Wagoner — Sumpter Pharmacy
Boys Golf
Carter Greenslade — Patrick’s Restaurant
Girls Soccer
Ashlyn Watt — Adel Health Mart
Boys Soccer
Braidon Lee — Adel Lion’s Club
Girls Track
Abigail Calligan — Core Physical Therapy
Boys Track
Lucas Heitz — Adel TV and Appliance
All the contributions given to the Foundation are invested and the income is used to provide scholarships to graduating seniors of the ADM School District going on to post-secondary education.
More than $600,000 has been given in scholarships since the Foundation’s inception in 1985.
More information may be found at the website www.admscholarshipfoundation.com.