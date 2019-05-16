Roland-Story High School held its third-annual lemonade stand competition on May 8, with seven teams competing in the winner-take-all event. All of the funds raised will benefit ALS research, which was the non-profit chosen by the winning team of Colby Gray, Wyatt Origer, Zach Twedt and Nick Stole.

“The lemonade stands sold over $900 worth of lemonade in just over an hour,” said Jamie Spittler, R-S business teacher whose general business management students participated in the project.

Each of the teams was competing for different non-profits, ranging from NAMI to the Children’s Miracle Network.

This year’s project hit especially close for Gray, whose aunt in Ohio was diagnosed with ALS last fall.

Gray’s mother is a language teacher at South Hamilton, which inspired students and staff from that school to have a lemonade stand of their own to add to the R-S fundraiser.

“Coupled with donations and the contribution from South Hamilton, we are expecting to have a check for nearly $2,000 going to ALS research,” Spittler said. “I am humbled by the generosity of the community, staff, and students that made this such a successful event.

“I am so proud of the students and how hard they worked. They raised the bar yet again.”

With lemonade donated by Anderson Erickson Dairy, each team came up with its own recipe.

“We decided to keep it simple and basic,” Gray said.

The team used a recipe they found on the internet.

One of their strategies was sending Twedt and Stole, wearing homemade wooden “juice box” backpacks, around the school to sell directly to kids in class.

“Mostly, I’m just glad all the money is going to a good cause,” Gray said. “It’s a competition, but we’re all mature enough to know it’s all for a good cause.”