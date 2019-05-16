State Auditor Rob Sand challenged those at the Des Moines County Democrats' event to work hard to elect candidates up and down the ticket.

Most Iowans likely aren't in election mode yet, despite the dozens of candidates traipsing through the first-in-the-nation caucus state to win their votes.

But that didn't stop State Auditor Rob Sand from challenging Democrats to put their full effort behind the 2020 election.

"Ask yourself this: Can I do this after Election Day?" Sand asked, of about 100 people gathered Wednesday evening for the Des Moines County Democrats' annual Hall of Fame dinner. "And if the answer is yes, then ask yourself this: What can I do today that I can't do after Election Day?"

He asked for a show of hands on who had never knocked doors during an election cycle, telling them they were the "secret weapon" to helping Democrats connect with voters at home.

"One of the things that's going to be the answer for you in this election cycle is going to be, the day after Election Day, I can't help beat Donald Trump. Once that day comes and goes, it's gone. If we don't get out there and actually put the work in while we have the time to do it, we will hit a point where it's too late."

Sand, 36, was elected to public office last year for the first time, unseating Republican auditor Mary Mosiman. He was the only statewide Democratic candidate in 2018 to defeat a sitting Republican.

Since taking office in January, he has implemented a string of new initiatives in the auditor's office at the Capitol, including a recently wrapped-up statewide tour and his PIE (Public Innovations and Efficiency) project.

"I figured we were going to name it that because it's going to be as popular as pie," he joked. "Who doesn't like saving taxpayer money? Who doesn't like pie?"

The idea, Sand said, was to collect a checklist of best practices from city and council officials working to save taxpayer money, so effective policies could be easily shared and recognized across the state.

Because Sand was addressing a crowd celebrating its accomplishments and volunteers, he applauded the night's honorees for their effort to elect Democrats up and down the ticket.

"It requires us to operate on faith," he said. "Faith that knocking those doors and registering those new voters is going to make a difference. Not that just what I do is going to make a difference, but that if enough of us do it together, as a group, that we can make a difference."

Honorees at Wednesday's event included: LeRoy Schatz, Hall of Fame inductee; Cody Graham, Duane Kline Friend of Labor award; and Keith Turrill, Rising Star award.

Troy Price, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, also addressed the crowd gathered at the Howard Johnson hotel, to raise the enthusiasm for Democrats' election opportunities in 2020.

He talked of flipping the Iowa Legislature to Democratic control, holding on to outgoing U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack's seat in Congress and beating Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst as she runs her first reelection campaign.

Though GOP Rep. Steve King kept his seat in western Iowa, two Republican congressmen were defeated in 2018 by female Democrats.

"I know Joni Ernst isn't sleeping at night," said Price, "because it was the work you folks did to show that people want change in Washington, and that is exactly what Democrats are going to give them in 2020."