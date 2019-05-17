It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

May 7

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 36500 block of N Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000.

A 29 year old female Bulan, KY resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear - original charges of controlled substance violation, possession of a controlled substance and theft.

A 57 year old male Madrid resident was arrested on a warrant for stalking and violation of a no contact order.

May 8

A 47 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation - original charge of theft.

A 20 year old female Marshalltown resident was arrested on a warrant for driving while license denied, OWI and possession of a controlled substance.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 31000 block of Ute Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000.

Bobby Littrell Jr., age 42 of Des Moines, currently incarcerated in the Dallas County Jail, was charged with assault causing bodily injury to another inmate.

A one vehicle accident was reported in the 36000 block of Old Portland Rd. when the driver lost control and went into the ditch, rolling over. The driver was taken to Methodist West by the Dallas County EMS. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $15,000.

May 9

A 61 year old male Waukee resident was arrested in the 3000 block of Highway 6 for OWI.

May 10

A 39 year old femal Granger resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation - original charge of theft.

A 23 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested on warrants for probation violation - original charges of theft.

A 23 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear - original charge of OWI.

A 35 year old female Orient resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear - original charge of possession of a controlled substance.

May 11

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 32000 block of N Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $10,000.

A one vehicle rollover accident was reported in the 22000 block of 290th. No injuries reported. The driver was issued a citation for failure to maintain control and cited and released for possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 36 year old male Adel resident was arrested in the 19000 block of Old Highway 6 for OWI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to carry registration card.

A 54 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested in the 34000 block of V Place for possession of a controlled substance.

May 12

A 39 year old female Perry resident was arrested in the 16000 block of Highway 141 Diagonal for OWI, open container and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

A vehicle versus coyote accident was reported at the 106 mile marker on Interstate 80. No injuries were reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $4,500.