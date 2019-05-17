Enjoy the 2019 Movies in the Park! “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul” will kick off the season Friday, May 31 at dusk (approximately 8:45 p.m.) at Centennial Park. Join along on a hilarious road trip with the Heffley family in this film rated PG.

“We Bought a Zoo” (PG) will be shown on Wednesday, July 3, and “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb” (PG) will be shown on Friday, Aug. 2. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and refreshments.

All films are free thanks to support from NCMIC and Professional Solutions.