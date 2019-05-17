It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

April 29

0922 hours, Incident #2019-00388- A two vehicle accident was reported on University Avenue. Damage estimated at $5,000.

2028 hours, Incident #2019-00387- Air BnB reported theft in the 300 block of NE Meadowlark Lane. No financial loss reported.

May 1

1224 hours, Incident #2019-00389- Waukee officers responded to a report of possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of SE Brick Drive.

May 2

0922 hours, Incident #2019-00390- A two vehicle accident was reported on E Hickman Road. Damage estimated at $3,000.

1713 hours, Incident #2019-00391- A two vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of SE Laurel Street and SE Jonas Circle. Damage estimated at $2,500.

1724 hours, Incident #2019-00392- A two vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Frontage Road and E Hickman. Damage estimated at $3,500.

2213 hours, Incident #2019-00393- A Clive resident reported burglary and fraud in the 1100 block of Warrior Lane. Estimated financial loss $9,194.18.

May 3

0945 hours, Incident #2019-00395 – A male Waukee resident was arrested on a

Polk County original warrant for child support.

0735 hours, Incident #2019-00394- A male juvenile, 16, reported criminal mischief in the 900 block of SE Harper Drive.

May 4

2328 hours, Incident #2019-00397- Waukee officers responded to a report of damage of property in the 500 block of SE Carefree Lane. Items damaged estimated at $50.

1706 hours, Incident #2019-00396- A Waukee resident reported theft in the 1000 block of SE University Avenue. Items stolen estimated at $50.