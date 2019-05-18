SIOUX CITY — Morningside College in Sioux City presented bachelor’s degrees to undergraduate students during its spring commencement held on May 11.

Morningside is a private, coeducational, four-year liberal arts college with a total enrollment of 2,700 students. Morningside College offers five bachelor’s degrees: Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Music, Bachelor of Music Education and Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Morningside also offers a Master of Arts in Teaching degree and a Master of Science in Nursing degree.

Local Adel graduates include:Nicole Beaman, Bachelor of Arts in photographyBryanna Mongan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing