Two Dallas County students recently graduated from the General Motors Automotive Service Education Program (ASEP) at Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny. Those students, and their sponsors, include:Phillip Enderson, of Redfield, was sponsored by Shottenkirk Chevrolet of Waukee.

Connor Olesen, of Granger, was sponsored by Beneventi Chevrolet of Granger.

DMACC has established a partnership with General Motors to provide both entry-level training and advanced technology training for GM dealership technicians. Altogether, 410 students have graduated from the 33 ASEP classes at DMACC.

In this program, students spend half of their time at the community college learning the latest automotive technology on current production GM vehicles and half of their time applying what they’ve learned at their sponsoring GM dealership, said Jerry Burns, DMACC Automotive Technology/ASEP Program Chair.

At the end of the five-semester program, a student earns an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Automotive Technology.