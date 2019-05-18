LINCOLN, NE — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 3,490 degrees during commencement exercises May 3 and 4. The spring graduating class was the largest in the university’s 150-year history.

“Of all the university’s awards, achievements and accomplishments of the past year — and there have been many — this is the one that gives me the most satisfaction,” said Chancellor Ronnie Green. “We have an all-time record number of graduates who have successfully completed their academic endeavors and who are embarking upon new adventures, dreams and goals. Their impact upon their families, their communities, Nebraska and the world will be immeasurable. This is truly what the mission of the university is all about.”

For the first time, undergraduate commencement was split into two ceremonies — one in the morning and the other in the afternoon. The sesquicentennial graduation also included the debut of redesigned robes and regalia featuring the Nebraska “N.”

Rebecca Richards-Kortum, Malcolm Gillis University Professor of Bioengineering at Rice University, MacArthur Foundation “Genius Grant” recipient and Nebraska alumna, delivered the undergraduate commencement addresses May 4 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Sherri Jones, dean-designate of the College of Education and Human Sciences and chair of the Department of Special Education and Communication Disorders at Nebraska, gave the address at the graduate and professional degree ceremony May 3 at the arena. Adam Foss, founder and executive director of Prosecutor Impact, spoke to the law graduates May 4 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

The following Dallas County students were among the graduates:Waukee: Jancy Caitlin Nielson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts .Van Meter: James Raymond Orf, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science .Waukee: Justin Michael Sell, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction.