Van Meter High School held its annual commencement program on Sunday, May 19.

The concert band performed “Pomp and Circumstance” as the Class of 2019 walked into the high school gym.

Valedictorian Meagan Blomgren and Salutatorian Aundrea Cox gave senior addresses during the commencement program. The program also featured performances from the band and choir.

Diplomas were then handed out to 70 seniors by members of the school board.