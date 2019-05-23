ADM High School held the annual commencement program on Sunday, May 19 for the Class of 2019.

Superintendent Greg Dufoe addressed the class at the start of the program. The concert choir performed “The Road Home.”

The ADM Scholarship Foundation handed out awards to the seniors before Principal Lee Griebel recognized the honor students.

Emma Brown was the featured senior speaker. Board of Education President Tim Canney then presented the diplomas.

