It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

May 6

Theft: An Adel resident reported a scam in the 800 block of Main St. No loss occurred.

Accident: A hit and run accident occurred in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. when a parked vehicle was struck. Damages estimated at $500.

May 7

Theft: An Urbandale resident reported a theft in the 2300 block of Greene St. Items estimated at $100.

Criminal Mischief: A Dexter resident reported criminal mischief in the 100 block of S. 9th St. Damages estimated at $100.

May 8

Theft: An Adel resident reported a scam in the 1500 block of Linden St. No loss occurred.

May 9

Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported in the 800 block of Greene St. Damages estimated at $3,000.

May 10

Theft: AWest Des Moines resident reported a motor vehicle theft in the 900 block of Main St. Vehicle returned.

Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Damages estimated at $800.

May 11

Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported in the 600 block of Greene St. Damages estimated at $5,500.

Arrest: A 23 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested on 2 warrants for violation of probation, original charges of theft.

May 12

Criminal Mischief: The City of Adel reported vandalism in the 1500 block of Maple St. Damage estimated at $50.