Staff Report

Friday

May 24, 2019 at 12:01 AM May 24, 2019 at 7:16 AM


It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.


May 6


Theft: An Adel resident reported a scam in the 800 block of Main St. No loss occurred.


Accident: A hit and run accident occurred in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. when a parked vehicle was struck. Damages estimated at $500.


May 7


Theft: An Urbandale resident reported a theft in the 2300 block of Greene St. Items estimated at $100.


Criminal Mischief: A Dexter resident reported criminal mischief in the 100 block of S. 9th St. Damages estimated at $100.


May 8


Theft: An Adel resident reported a scam in the 1500 block of Linden St. No loss occurred.


May 9


Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported in the 800 block of Greene St. Damages estimated at $3,000.


May 10


Theft: AWest Des Moines resident reported a motor vehicle theft in the 900 block of Main St. Vehicle returned.


Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Damages estimated at $800.


May 11


Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported in the 600 block of Greene St. Damages estimated at $5,500.


Arrest: A 23 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested on 2 warrants for violation of probation, original charges of theft.


May 12


Criminal Mischief: The City of Adel reported vandalism in the 1500 block of Maple St. Damage estimated at $50.