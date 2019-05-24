Finals are about over and the ADM Seniors are completing another milestone and are preparing to step into the next phase of their lives. The ADM Scholarship Foundation wants to acknowledge the following students for their achievements. Each month teachers in the ADM School District name a student recognized in their line of teaching. Businesses in the school district make a contribution to the ADM Scholarship Foundation honoring these students.

The students recognized for the month of May are:

Student of the Month: Nathan Wedemeyer — Raccoon Valley Bank

Kiwanis: Logan Crannell, Brynn Arzola

Fine Arts, Art: Tanna Carmichael, Cailey Person — Lincoln Savings Bank

Girls Golf: Liv Rickert — Adel Lions Club

Boys Golf: Joe Finnegan — Patrick’s Restaurant

Girls Soccer: Delaney Barton — Adel Health Mart

Boys Soccer: Tyler Bottorff — Adel TV and Appliance

Girls Track: Cailey Person — River Valley Insurance

Boys Track: Kaden Sutton — Blue Oak CPA

All the contributions given to the Foundation are invested and the income is used to provide scholarships to graduating seniors of the ADM School District going on to post-secondary education. Over $600,000 has been given in scholarships since the Foundation’s inception in 1985. More information may be found at the website www.admscholarshipfoundation.com.