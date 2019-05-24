All Our Soldiers Are Thanked With Dignity And Honor

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial is a two acre national memorial in Washington DC. It honors service members of the US Armed Forces, living or past (men and women), who fought in the Vietnam War. It includes a Memorial Wall listing the names of those who died in service in South East Asia, also mentioning the names of those missing in action (MIAs).

Completed in 1982, the Memorial is on the National Mall near the Lincoln Memorial. Maintained by the US National Park Service, the site receives around 3 million visitors each year.

There are 58,220 names on the 144 polished black granite panels, and the names are listed by the year of their sacrifice. There is a pathway along the panels where visitors can take a carbon pencil and scratch over a name, as shown with the seven Boone County heroes listed here.

There was great “buddy bonding” during the Vietnam era. Vietnam was a critical time and everyone involved has remarkable stories to tell. There were unique hardships that only come with service in a combat zone; which every veteran understands, remembers and honors.