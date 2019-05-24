The Dallas County Elections Administrator sent out the following facts related to the June 25 ADM Special Election New Elementary School.

The ADM Board of Education has called a special election for June 25, for the consideration of the following bond referendum:

“Shall the Board of Directors of the Adel DeSoto Minburn Community School District in the Counties of Dallas and Madison, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $15,750,000 to provide funds to construct, build, furnish and equip a new elementary building and improve the site?”

Election Date: Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Poll Hours: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Polling Location: Adel Public Library, 303 S. 10th St., Adel; DeSoto United Methodist,421 Dallas St., DeSoto; Minburn United Methodist, 705 Chestnut St., Minburn. These locations will be considered Vote Centers. Voters may vote at any of these locations.

Voter Eligibility Requirements: Iowa voters are required to show a driver’s license, non-driver’s ID, passport, military ID, veterans ID, tribal ID or Voter ID Card at the polls before they vote. In addition, voters must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years of age, not currently judged by a court to be “incompetent to vote,” and not convicted of a felony.

Voters without the necessary ID will be offered a provisional ballot and can provide ID up until the time of the county canvass of votes (by 12 p.m. July 1, 2019 located at 210 N 10th St., Adel, IA 50003). In addition, a voter may use an attester who is a registered voter in Dallas County.

Any registered voter who does not have a valid driver’s license or non-operator’s ID issued by the Iowa Department of Transportation will be issued a Voter ID Card for free, automatically, in the mail. This also applies to anyone who registers to vote in the future. Upon receipt of the Voter ID Card, it should be immediately signed. Obtaining the Voter ID Card does not require any further documentation or action by the voter; voters simply need to be registered to vote in Dallas County.

Voter Registration: The pre-registration deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019. The Dallas County Auditor’s Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. After this date, new voters can still register at the Auditor’s office or register on Election Day at the polling place for the precinct in which they currently reside.

The voter will be required to show proof of residency and identity. One form of ID is a valid Iowa Driver’s license with the voter’s current address. Hard copy proof of residency (electronic copies are acceptable) can be accomplished with:Property tax statementUtility billBank statementPaycheckGovernment checkOther government document

Proof of residency must be current within the last 45 days. A current photo ID that is valid and contains an expiration date can be used for proof of identity. Among valid documents are:Out-of-state driver’s licenseNon-driver identification cardU.S. passportU.S. military IDID card issued by employerIowa high school or college IDVeteran ID

Where to Pre-Register: The Dallas County Auditor’s Office, 210 N 10th Street, Adel, IA on weekdays between the hours

of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Registration forms can also be found on the Iowa Secretary of State website at https://sos.iowa.gov/ Send forms to: Dallas County Auditor’s Office; 210 N 10th St., Adel, IA; 50003.

Registration Changes: Name, party and address changes if you are already registered within Dallas County may be made any time up to and including Election Day. Prior to Election Day, changes are made by the same means as voter registration. On Election Day, changes may be made at the voters’ polling place. If the voter has changed their address, the voter will need to go to the voter’s new polling site.

Absentee Voting: Absentee votes may be cast at the Dallas County Auditor’s Office from May 16, 2019 through June 24, 2019, the day prior to the election in office. The Dallas County Election office will be open daily for absentee voting from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Request forms for absentee ballots may be obtained at the Dallas County Auditor’s Office or on the Iowa Secretary of State website at https://sos.iowa.gov/

All requests for ballots to be mailed must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019. Completed absentee ballots must be postmarked by midnight the day prior to the election (June 24) or may be delivered to the Dallas County Auditor’s Office before the polls close (8 p.m.) on Election Day.