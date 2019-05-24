It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

ARREST: 05-06-19 at 1910 hours, Incident #2019-00399- An Adel resident was arrested and charged with driving while license suspended- 1st offense.

ARREST: 05-07-19 at 1630 hours, Incident #2019-00404- A 19 year old male Waukee residentwas arrested and charged with criminal mischief- 4th Degree.

ARREST: 05-08-19 at 1656 hours, Incident #2019-00407- A 37 year old male Waukee resident was arrested and charged with driving while license suspended.

ARREST: 05-10-19 at 1130 hours, Incident #2019-00415- A male juvenile, 16, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana- 1st offense.

ARREST: 05-11-19 at 0910 hours, Incident #2019-00418- A 47 year old female Waukee resident was arrested and charged with driving while license suspended.

ARREST: 05-11-19 at 1255 hours, Incident #2019-00419- A 41 year old male Dallas Center resident was arrested and charged with driving while barred.

ASSAULT: 05-07-19 at 0926 hours, Incident #2019-00401- Waukee officers responded to report of domestic assault.

MISSING PERSON: 05-07-19 at 1310 hours, Incident #2019-00403- Waukee officers responded to a report of a missing person in the 1900 block of Brodie Street.

UNATTENDED DEATH: 05-08-19 at 1024 hours, Incident #2019-00405- Waukee officers responded to a report of an unattended death in the 200 block of SE Brick Street.

ACCIDENT: 05-08-19 at 1619 hours, Incident #2019-00406- A two vehicle accident was reported in the Hyvee parking lot. Both vehicle attempted to back out of their parking stalls at the same time and collided. Damage estimated at $1,800.

ACCIDENT: 05-09-19 at 1619 hours, Incident #2019-00412- A two vehicle accident was reported in the parking lot at Waukee High School.Damage estimated at $2,500.

ACCIDENT: 05-10-19 at 1510 hours, Incident #2019-00416- A West Des Moines driver was heading southbound, at the T intersection on Park Road. His vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a pedestrian. Damage estimated at $1,000.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: 05-11-19 at 2124 hours, Incident #2019-00421- A Waukee resident reported criminal mischief in the 400 block of SE Jonas Circle. Damaged items valued at $200.

EXTORTION: 05-09-19 AT 1356 hours, Incident #2019-00409- A Waukee resident reported extortion in the 200 block of Linden Drive.

FOUND PROPERTY: 05-06-19 at 2007 hours, Incident #2019-00398- Waukee officers responded to a report of found property in the 300 block of SE University Avenue.

FOUND PROPERTY: 05-07-19 at 0747 hours, Incident #2019-00400- Waukee officers responded to a report of found property in the 600 block of W Hickman Road.

FOUND PROPERTY: 05-12-19 at 1602 hours, Incident #2019-0422- Waukee officers responded to a report of found property in the 500 block of SE University Avenue.

FRAUD: 05-09-19 at 0930 hours, Incident #2019-00408- A Waukee resident reported fraud in the 1300 block of SE University Avenue. No financial loss reported.

THEFT: 05-07-19 at 1233 hours, Incident #2019- 00402- Casey’s of Waukee reported theft in the 200 block of W Hickman. Items stolen valued at $300.

THEFT: 05-09-19 at 1529 hours, Incident 2019-00410- An Urbandale resident reported theft in the 1000 block of SE Olson Drive. Items stolen valued at $170.

THEFT: 05-10-19 at 0930 hours, Incident #2019-00414- A local resident reported theft in the 500 block of SE University Avenue. Items stolen valued at $279.

THEFT: 05-10-19 at 1524 hours, Incident #2019-00417- Sears of Waukee reported theft in the 300 block of W Hickman Road. Items stolen estimated at $1,419.94.