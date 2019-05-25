Boone Community Theatre will hold open auditions for the fall musical, The Pirates of Penzance on Tuesday, June 4 and Thursday, June 6 from 6 to 8 pm at 705 Story St.

Also known as The Slave of Duty, The Pirates of Penzance was written by Gilbert and Sullivan and will be musically adapted by co-director Gershom Levi for this BCT production.

“The Pirates of Penzance is one of the most popular plays by Gilbert and Sullivan,” said Christopher Levi, who will co-direct with his son Gershom. “Gershom has simplified and modernized the music to make it more like the 1983 film version of the show and less like an operetta,” he said.

The Pirates of Penzance is the story of Frederic, a young man who mistakenly serves as an apprentice to some tender-hearted pirates. Upon his 21st birthday Frederic is released from his servitude and ventures out into the world. He becomes enamored with Mabel, the daughter of Major General Stanley (recognized by the popular Major-General’s Song.) Humorous antics abound as the young man discovers a technicality that leaves him torn between true love and his pirating obligations.

The play includes several male and female speaking roles plus an ensemble. Those trying-out for the BCT production should bring a song to share. An accompanist will be on-hand to play sheet music for those who bring it. Performances will be Sept. 13 – 21, 2019. More information about auditions can be found at boonecommunitytheatre.org/auditions.htm