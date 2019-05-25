WAUKEE — The annual Celebrate Waukee festival, presented by the citizen-run Waukee Community Festivals Committee, will be held this year on Saturday, June 1. Festival activities will take place in both the Downtown Triangle and in Centennial Park.

“This festival is about bringing the people of Waukee together to celebrate accomplishments of our diverse community,” said Waukee Community Festivals Committee Chair Jerry Slagter. “We strive to provide a space where all groups can feel welcome and included.”

The day kicks off in Waukee’s Downtown Triangle at 8 a.m. with the Rotary Club of Waukee’s Pancake Breakfast and Farmers Market. At 10:30 a.m., the Waukee Area Historical Society will unearth a time capsule from 50 years ago. Items and/or letters to put in a new time capsule for 2119 can be dropped off at the Waukee Public Library on Sunday, May 26 from 1 to 3 p.m.

A free community lunch from Fareway, sponsored by University of Iowa Community Credit Union, will take place at Centennial Park at 11:30 a.m. Following lunch, attendees will find a wide range of activities for all ages including inflatables, food vendors, the Waukee YP Charity Bags Tournament, Mushball Tournament, the Waukee Chamber Itty Bitty Olympics, the Waukee Warrior Kids Games and more. Rock Valley Physical Therapy will also sponsor a 3-on-3 basketball tournament. Interested players can email Waukee.fo@rockvalleypt.com to register.

In the evening, the beverage garden will fill up with music lovers as Jimmy the Weasel takes the stage at 4 p.m. followed by the Dick Danger Band at 6 p.m. The celebration ends with a bang at around 9:30 p.m. with the popular Celebrate Waukee fireworks!

Visit www.Waukee.org/celebratewaukee for a full line-up of events.