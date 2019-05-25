For those shopping in downtown Burlington, power lines in the alleyways may seem an easy way to hide the lines while still providing access for repairs. But for the developer of the McConnell Lofts, the lines are a hazard.

“If there were a fire, the people on the alley wouldn’t be able to get out,” Michael Darnell, the developer of the McConnell Lofts, told The Hawk Eye in an interview Friday.

Power lines in downtown Burlington run throughout the alleyways. In a few locations, including the alley behind the McConnell Lofts in the 200 block of North Fifth Street, large transformers sit above the alley.

Darnell has work that he would like to see done in the alley.

He’s redone all of the brick on three sides of the building. However, no one would work on the bricks along the alley. There are dozens of spaces where bricks have fallen out of the wall.

When Darnell bought the building that is now the McConnell Lofts, he wasn’t planning on creating a housing development. In the early 1990s, he was operating a large printing business out of a building just across from the courthouse.

But then the city used its eminent domain powers to take ownership of his building. He needed a space for his business, so he bought the old McConnell building and moved his business, which employed 40 people.

“It was way more space than I needed,” he said.

Then, six years ago, he began developing the site for residential use.

If the city were to ask Alliant Energy to place the power lines underground, the city would have to pay to redo four alleys. That would be at a cost of $30,000 to $50,000, according to figures given by Public Works Director Nick MacGregor at a meeting last month.

“The city doesn’t have that kind of money,” Councilman Jon Billups told The Hawk Eye in a telephone interview.

Billups said he’s done his research regarding the power lines, including speaking with a friend who worked with Alliant Energy. The city would have to redo alleyways every time Alliant needed to work on the lines downtown. Billups said he was concerned about the cost associated with burying the lines.

Darnell recognizes that burying power lines will cost the city some money. However, he said the difference in tax value for the city more than makes up the difference.

“The money they’ll get in return, its huge,” Darnell said.

Darnell said he’s concerned about the difficulty of working with the city. He said developing is hard, and roadblocks such as the alley power lines just make people not want to develop their properties.

Since Darnell began developing apartments in the McConnell building, it’s assessed value has risen from $67,000 in 2014 to nearly $500,000 today, and only one floor of the lofts have been finished.

The lofts are built to the whitebox standard, then owners are able to finish the lofts to their liking. In all, there is space for 24 units in the building. Six are finished and six others are whiteboxed. The other 12 will be built as more lofts are sold.

So far, four lofts in the building are sold and Darnell is hopeful more will be sold soon.