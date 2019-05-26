Downtown Burlington was alive with activity Saturday as thousands dined on a breakfast of pancakes and sausages at the Port of Burlington and hundreds geared up to conquer Snake Alley beneath the wheels of their bicycles.

The Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast and two-day Snake Alley Criterium coincide with each other each year over Memorial Day weekend, and while cyclists from throughout the United States set out on the Burlington Road Race Friday evening, Kiwanians began preparations for their biggest fundraiser of the year, unloading 750 pounds of pancake mix and setting up tables and equipment for Saturday morning, when roughly 3,500 people would line up for breakfast.

"There's a lot that goes into it," George Rinker, vice president of the Burlington Kiwanis Club and co-chairman of the pancake breakfast, said Saturday between greeting diners.

About 100 people volunteered for the event, and many, like Bob Prall, have made the event an annual tradition.

Prall has been volunteering with the event since it began 31 years ago. Operations have changed since then.

"It took off the very first year. We were overwhelmed. We were mixing batter in a bowl with a whisk," said Prall, who was in charge of pancakes. "We got more industrialized. Now we've got a grill, restaurant-grade batter mixer and five-gallon buckets."

Rinker said it is those longtime volunteers who help make his job of organizing and overseeing the event easier.

"They know their job and they're very good at it," Rinker said.

That's not to say there isn't the occasional hiccup.

The storm that tore through Burlington Friday night blew down two of three tents that had been set up to cover volunteers who would cook up 1,250 pounds of sausage, outside the Port into the Mississippi River. With the seemingly constant threat of rain, however, Rinker wasn't about to leave the volunteers exposed, so he made an early-morning run to Lowe's to purchase new tents.

"This kind of becomes an event of trying to improvise, adapt and overcome," Rinker said.

The event is well worth the effort. The money raised through the pancake breakfast — about $30,000 each year — stays in the community and is dispersed through the Kiwanis Club's about 30 programs, all of which aim to improve the lives of local children. What helps make the fundraising so successful is not just the volunteers, but also the sponsors, such at Great River Medical Center, which provides the pancake mix, and Hy-Vee, which provides the sausage.

The pancake breakfast also presents those who attend with the opportunity to get out and socialize.

"This is a great event where you can bring your whole family down and enjoy great food, have a great time and see people you haven't seen since this time last year," Rinker said. "And that's one of the things I love about it that helps inspire all of us to keep this going."

Jacquilyn Moser of New London has been coming to the pancake breakfast since she was a child.

"I love the social part and everybody coming together," Moser said as a plethora of her friends and family members finished off their breakfast.

She tries to bring someone new to the event each year so they can share in the experience. About seven years ago, that person was her then-friend, now boyfriend, Marcus Lane. He's come back with her each year since. Moser's annual tradition doesn't end with pancakes.

"I love going to watch the Criterium afterward," she said.

CONQUERING THE SNAKE

Despite eight years of triathlons, Quintin Gay appeared worn out as he made his way up Snake Alley. It was only his second lap, and the 17-year-old from Cedar Rapids still had six more to go before he finished the juniors 15 and up category.

He had ridden the course prior to the start of his race to get a feel for it, but it wasn't until that second lap of the race itself that the grueling course began to take its toll. He briefly questioned his decision to enter the race, but once a younger rider passed him, he saw no other option but to finish.

"As soon as I saw a kid a couple years younger than me pass me on the Snake, I was like, well, I've sure got to do this now," Gay said after finishing the race.

Gay had been to Burlington in past years for the Burlington Youth Triathlon, but it was his first time racing in the Snake Alley Criterium. It was also his first time in any bike race.

"I love swimming, I love running and I love biking, and biking's the only sport that I've never done any competition for," Gay said.

So he consulted his triathlon coach and set about researching bike races in Iowa. It was the Snake Alley Criterium that came to the forefront. The event just so happened to fall on the same day as his graduation from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, where he was set to speak as salutatorian.

"I figured why not. I've got the morning free, so let's do it," Gay said with a grin.

So, while his father spent the morning making last-minute graduation arrangements, Gay and his mother, Barb Gay, hit the road to Burlington.

"What do you want to do when you graduate? He wants to come ride the hardest bike race," Barb Gay said as she waited for her son to come back up Snake Alley's winding path.

Quintin Gay picked up the pace on his third lap, but he wound up coming in dead last, with the next race beginning before he had finished. That didn't hinder his enthusiasm, though. He plans to return to Snake Alley in the future, but he will have to wait until 2021 as he will spend the next year in Russia through the Rotary International Exchange Program.

It was Griffin Caskey's second year racing in the juniors 9-12 race.

The 11-year-old is no stranger to bicycle races, having placed 16th nationally for Cycle Cross, first in the Iowa series and second in the state last year. Despite his experience, he still found the upward twists and turns of Snake Alley difficult to climb.

"It definitely has the hardest hill," Caskey said as he enjoyed a post-race cinnamon roll. "The last criterium I did was Old Capital Spirit and that one was a huge hill but it was straight."

While Snake Alley proved to be a difficult and grueling course, it was a challenge begging to be met.

"I like the uphill Snake Alley," said Charli Grosenheider, 12, of Le Mars. "It's hard to do but it's really fun."