WAUKEE — Fridley Theatres, an Iowa-based theatre company headquartered in Des Moines, announces the grand opening of the Palms Theatres & IMAX. The building is located at 200 Northeast Westgate Drive, just off of Hickman Road, in Waukee.

Grand opening ceremonies begin on Tuesday, May 28 and continue through June 9. Fridley Theatres will host private Chamber of Commerce and Ribbon Cutting Galas. It has also planned two public radio promos for the releases of “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and “Rocketman.”

Throughout the 12-day event, theatre attendees can enter to win valuable prizes, including a trip for two to a premiere showing of “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood; Iowa and Iowa State football and basketball ticket packs and tailgating gear; a Pepsi golf bag with golf passes; bicycles; television monitors; Apple products; movie memorabilia; and various other items.

The Palms Theatres & IMAX introduces a truly unique movie-going experience to the Des Moines market. Outside, the sheer size and contemporary lines of the building are striking. Inside, its upscale finishes, impressive design elements and countless amenities are unmatched.

The complex includes an IMAX® auditorium. This theatre features IMAX® with Laser, IMAX’s ground-breaking new laser experience that delivers stunning images and powerful, immersive audio. Its next-generation 4K laser projection system offers increased resolution, sharper and brighter images, deeper contrast and the most distinct, exotic colors ever available on-screen. The theatre utilizes IMAX’s 12-channel sound technology, with new side and overhead channels that provide greater dynamic range and precision. It also boasts an impressive 90-foot IMAX® screen and luxury recliner seating.

The facility contains a 75-foot Fridley-branded Laser XL Digital (XLD) auditorium. This theatre incorporates state-of-the-art laser projection, and it utilizes a cutting-edge Dolby Atmos sound system, complete with 56 speakers. Dolby Atmos is an award-winning technology that allows filmmakers the creative freedom to precisely place and move sounds anywhere in the space, including overhead. Dialogue is crisp and clear, settings are vivid and lifelike and audiences are transported directly into the action of the piece. The theatre boasts a screen topping four stories in height and recliner seating.

The list of amenities continues. Every other auditorium in the building features laser projection, Dolby Atmos immersive sound and giant, curved, wall-to-wall screens. Several theatres are outfitted with RealD 3D capabilities.

Fridley debuts its new “UltraLux Loungers” at the Palms. These reserved seating recliners are designed for ultra comfort and convenience. They are the widest in the industry. They include two heat settings. They feature adjustable headrests, moveable love seat arms and tray tables. They provide guests with the perfect viewing angle. Fully customizable, the “UltraLux Loungers” are literally the best seat in town.

In partnership with The Operating Room of West Des Moines and Ankeny, the complex also offers an in-house arcade. This unique space showcases movie-themed games, among others.

The facility includes a full restaurant, bar, and patio, called Rick’s Café Americain. Open to the public with or without a ticket, it serves up specialty and classic appetizers, entrees, desserts and cocktails. Additionally, the complex offers Fridley’s “Dine and Recline Suites.” These in-seat food and beverage auditoriums allow guests to order restaurant or concession items from the comfort of their recliner seat and with minimal disruption to their viewing experience. Wait staff serve throughout the movie. Party rooms are available for special event, birthday and meeting rentals as well.

The Palms Theatres & IMAX delivers every type of movie-going format in a single building and it offers these experiences in a luxury setting. By combining the latest in technology with premium amenities and Midwestern values and service, Fridley Theatres has created a one-of-a-kind in the world theatre destination.

Fridley Theatres welcomes the community of Waukee and Greater Des Moines to its grand opening. For more information on these events, connect on Facebook and/or at their website (http://www.fridleytheatres.com/location/47961/The-Palms-Theatres-and-IMAX-Showtimes).