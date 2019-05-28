Kidsfest - June 1

On Saturday, June 1, Perry Public Library will launch the 2019 Universe of Stories Summer Reading Programs with Kidsfest, an indoor-outdoor celebration for the whole family. Join us from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library, Carnegie Library Museum and outside on Railroad Street for kid-friendly games and activities, face painting, balloon twisting, farm animals, dump trucks, fire engines, police cars and more! Lunches will be available for $1 from Perry Fire Department volunteers: hot dog or pork sandwich, chips, water and a cookie. Everyone is invited to this fun event! Thanks to our sponsors and many volunteers for their generous support of this event.

Adult Summer Reading Program: Naked Eye Stargazing - June 4

As part of the Perry Public Library Universe of Stories adult summer reading program, all interested adults are invited to meet at Voas Conservation area at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4 for some naked eye stargazing with Dallas County Conservation Board Environmental Education Coordinator/Naturalist Chris Adkins. Or, meet at the library at 8:30 p.m. and caravan to the Voas Conservation location with us. After sunset at Voas, we will turn our gaze to the night sky and identify stars, constellations and planets with Chris’s guidance. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, enjoy S’mores and share an outdoor stargazing adventure with us! Everyone is welcome, no registration is needed. In case of rain or cloudy skies, a back-up date is set for Wednesday, June 19. For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569.

Medicare Basics Seminars - June 4, 18

Perry Public Library will host Medicare education seminars this June, conducted by Licensed Insurance Agents Aaron Thacker and Ali Chambers. Morning sessions, at 10 a.m., and evening sessions, at 6 p.m., will be offered on Tuesday, June 4, and again, on Tuesday, June 18. All four sessions are free and open to the public and will provide an overview of Medicare and what it does/does not cover, information on supplements and Advantage plans, as well as advice on how to protect your savings from out-of-pocket expenses. If you are approaching 65 or making plans for retirement, plan to attend this helpful seminar. Everyone is welcome to attend any of the sessions, but registration is required. Call the library to reserve your spot: 515-465-3569.

Children’s 3rd-5th SRP: Star Lab - June 14

Children in third through fifth grade are invited to attend a Perry Public Library Summer Reading program from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 14 in the library large meeting room. Dallas County Conservation staff will present Star Lab, a summer reading program in keeping with the 2019 theme: A Universe of Stories. The program is free, but you must be registered for the summer reading program to attend. Stop by the library and sign up any time!

Friends Baccoon Ride Cookie Fundraiser - June 15

The Friends of the Perry Public Library will be selling cookies as a fundraiser during the 2019 Baccoon Ride at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 in front of the library, while they last. Whether you are participating in the ride this year, or you just like cookies, stop by the Friends cookie station and get yourself a treat! All proceeds directly support the library and its services. Thank you for supporting our sales!

SRP: Otherworldly Animal Adaptations - June 18

Join us for a fun summer reading program with Blank Park Zoo, who will present Otherworldly Animal Adaptations, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18 in the library large meeting room. This program is appropriate for all ages, and it’s free and open to anyone who is signed up for the 2019 Universe of Stories Summer Reading Program!

Monthly Book Club Meeting - June 18

The June meeting of the Perry Public Library Monthly Book Club will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 18 in the Clarion Room of the Security Bank Building, 1102 Willis Ave. The selected title is “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi. Interested readers are invited to join the group at any time. For more information, call Library Director and discussion leader Mary Murphy: 515-465-3569.

Adult SRP: Storyteller Jane Traver - June 24

Join us at Perry Public Library for an adult summer reading program at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 24 in the large meeting room. We are pleased to host veteran storyteller Jane Traver for an evening of entertainment in keeping with our summer reading theme, A Universe of Stories. Everyone is invited to join us for this free event. No registration is needed. For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569.

​For additional information contact the library at 515-465-3569.