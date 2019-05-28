Waukee High School junior Architha Bommena recently received a 36 on the ACT.

Less than one-tenth of one percent of students who take the ACT earn a composite score of 36. This score is an average of the four tests: English, mathematics, reading and science. Each test is based on a scale of 1-36.

“Even though I went into the test aiming to get a 36, I was still very shocked when I did receive my score,” said Architha. “I texted my parents right away, and they were really happy for me. I was also extremely relieved that I would never have to worry about the ACT again.”

Architha is still considering all options for her future, but did state, “Taking the health sciences APEX convinced me that the medical field is a good choice for me to pursue not only because I love science, but because my true passion lies in helping others.”

In her free time, Architha enjoys learning and playing the piano, and also loves to read books during her spare time. Additionally, she spends a lot of my time volunteering and is a black belt in taekwondo.