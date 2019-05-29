Summer Break Party

5-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 31 at Lincoln Savings Bank, Adel.

New Hope Church is hosting a Summer Break Party on Friday, May 31 at Lincoln Savings Bank in Adel. There will be GaGa Ball, music, FREE BBQ, horseback riding, bounce houses and fun for the whole family.

Movies in the Park

8:45 p.m. Friday, May 31 at Centennial Park, Waukee.

Enjoy the 2019 Movies in the Park! “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul” will kick off the season Friday, May 31 at dusk (approximately 8:45 p.m.) at Centennial Park. Join along on a hilarious road trip with the Heffley family in this film rated PG. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and refreshments.

All films are free thanks to support from NCMIC and Professional Solutions.

Raccoon River Days

Friday, May 31 - Sunday, June 2 in Van Meter.

Van Meter will be holding its annual Raccoon River Days Friday, May 31 through Sunday, June 2. Activities on May 31 include the Little Mr. and Miss Van Meter contest, a pork loin meal, Bingo, music and more. The June 1 events include a 5K, farmers market, parade at 10 a.m., kids games, inflatables, music, fireworks and more. The weekend wraps up on June 2 with a breakfast, fishing derby and community church service. Check out the schedule at http://vanmeteria.gov/visit/visitor-info/raccoon-river-days/.

Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day

Friday, May 31, Saturday, June 1 in Woodward.

The annual Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day will be held on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1. Activities on May 31 include a beef burger suppper, golf cart parade, GaGa Ball tournament, Little Mr. and Miss Woodward, beer garden, live music and a movie in the park. June 1 events include a parade, inflatables, live music, fireworks and more. Find more details at https://www.facebook.com/WoodwardFNN/.

Celebrate Waukee

8 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 in Downtown Triangle and Centennial Park, Waukee.

Celebrate Waukee kicks off at 8 a.m. in Downtown Triangle with the Rotary Club of Waukee’s Pancake Breakfast and Farmers Market. At 10:30 a.m., the Waukee Area Historical Society will unearth a time capsule from 50 years ago. A free community lunch from Fareway will be served at 11:30 a.m. Following lunch, attendees will find a wide range of activities for all ages including inflatables, food vendors, the Waukee YP Charity Bags Tournament, Mushball Tournament, the Waukee Chamber Itty Bitty Olympics, the Waukee Warrior Kids Games and more. In the evening, the beverage garden will fill up with music lovers as Jimmy the Weasel takes the stage at 4 p.m. followed by the Dick Danger Band at 6 p.m. The celebration ends with a bang at around 9:30 p.m. with the popular Celebrate Waukee fireworks! Visit www.Waukee.org/celebratewaukee for a full line-up of events.

Dallas County Sheriff’s Special Olympics All-Wheel Show

10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at Adel Downtown Square.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Special Olympics All-Wheel Show will return for its 11th year on June 1 in Adel. The event will feature commercial vendors and free entertainment. The cost to pre-register a vehicle is $20 for the first car and $10 for each additional car through May 25. Registration is $20 the day of the show. Applications can be found at www.co.dallas.ia.us. For more information, call Sheriff Chad Leonard, 515-202-5468.