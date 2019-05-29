Adrianna Donaldson proceeds to her seat with the Class of 2019
Thomas Ledet plays a trumpet solo during the Ballard High School Choir’s “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
Ballard Valedictorians Mira Luke (speaking), Renee Houlette (middle) and Salutatorian Grace Long
Blake Hughes lines up to receive his diploma
Left to right are Nathan Wuestenberg, Noah Nebbe, Seth Wohlgemuth, Chase Winterboer (lower) and Sam Andrews.
Karlee Emerson, Hannah Elliott, Ashley Drew
Sydney Halverson, Meredith Moore, Briesen Borsheim
Blake Hegna
Renee Houlette (she was a valedictorian)
Ben Meyer, Meredith Moore, Joe Hofbauer
Photos by Jennifer Lichty and Andrew Gogerty