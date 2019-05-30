Annual Tire Drop-Off

The City of Perry will collect tires from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 at the Perry Recycle Center located at 14325 Ivy Place. There will be no charge to dispose of the first five car tires. A cost of $1 will be charged to dispose of each additional car tire.

The disposal cost for large truck and tractor tires will be $5 each. All tires must be removed from the rims.

Please note: This is for residential use only. Tires from businesses will not be accepted.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection

The City of Perry will collect household hazardous waste from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 at the Police Station/Fire Station parking lot located at 908 Willis Ave.

Items accepted include: antifreeze, batteries (only rechargeable), cleaners, fertilizers, fluorescent light bulbs (CFLs), glues, gasoline and kerosene, motor Oil (used), oil filters (used), oil based paint, pesticides, poison, pool chemicals, roofing tar, stains, varnishes, thermostats, thermometers (mercury), vegetable oil, weed killers and windshield fluid.

Items not accepted include: ammunition, asbestos, electronics, explosives, fire extinguishers, latex paint, medications, propane tanks and radioactive materials.